Last week, Hulu announced that it was bringing back Futurama for something like the 12th time. Much of the original voice cast for the animated series, including Billy West, Katey Sagal, and Phil LaMarr, will reprise their characters, but not at all.

John DiMaggio, who voices the beer-loving, magnets-fearing, Zoidberg-tolerating robot Bender, has not signed on for the revival after “negotiations with Futurama studio 20th Television Animation came to a standstill,” according to Deadline. There’s genuine concern that if a deal isn’t reached, Bender could be recast with a new voice actor.

On Tuesday night, DiMaggio shared an update on what he’s calling #BenderGate.

“Hi, I’ve been thinking about everything that’s been going on these past months and just to be clear, I don’t think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy and different boundaries. Their ‘price.’ Some accept offers, some hold their ground.” DiMaggio continued:

“Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is supposed to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent”

DiMaggio ended the note by wishing he “could give you every detail so you would understand, but it’s not my place. Thanks again for the love everyone. Still hoping for the best.” You know who DiMaggio should use to negotiate a better salary? That guy.

You can read the entire statement below.