Search Party is the kind of show that samples different genres like it’s ordering toppings at the counter of a fro-yo shop … if fro-yo was still cool. The dark comedy series, which launched on TBS before moving to HBO Max, has done it all: murder, mystery, murder mysteries, millennial brunches, psychotic twinks, courtroom drama, and Susan Sarandon in a slow-speed round-about car chase. But in its swan-song season, showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers have defied the improbable, surprising us again with cults, Jeff Goldblum, horror-comedy, shocking hookups, and a story about found family – the dysfunctional, criminally selfish kind.

John Early has been part of it all, playing a fame-whoring, monochrome-outfit-rocking hipster ready to switch political allegiances, fib cancer diagnoses, and lie under oath for a spot in the limelight. In the show’s final season, Early’s Elliott is ready to settle down, with a custom-ordered baby that may or may not turn out to be some kind of genetically manufactured Anti-Christ.

Uproxx chatted with Early about the show’s final season, how Search Party captures the essence of our culture, that Jeff Goldblum cameo, and his ongoing beef with email search engines.

Elliott’s life has been pure chaos for four seasons. Does that trend continue in season five?

Well, season four ends essentially with Dory dying. So, I think they were all ready to move on from the kind of roller coaster ride that Dory has taken them on through the first four seasons. They’re all, in their own way, settling down. In some ways, starting a family is maybe the first glimmer of selflessness in Elliott. But of course, as he says in a scene with the great John Waters in regard to these genetically engineered children, ‘They’re real conversation pieces.’ So we kind of immediately know that this is not out of love or desire to raise a family.

That’s not his character.

It would be so disappointing, as a viewer, to see Elliott suddenly want to be a good person. That’s not why we watch the show.

And do people really change?

I think it’s really hard to change. That’s why I think hard comedies don’t get enough credit. I think they’re actually more honest about the nature of people’s inability to change.

Right. Ted Lasso is sunny optimism on steroids whereas a comedy like Search Party can have teeth and still be enjoyable and funny and ridiculous.

Totally. I mean, look at the world right now, it’s falling apart. Everyone can kind of feel the precariousness of this moment. I understand, obviously, why some people would need the kind of positivity, the positive outlook of a show like Ted Lasso. But then I think a lot of people also need this kind of catharsis of leaning into how sour and dark and scary this moment is.

It’s the show for people who turn on cult documentaries for comfort.

[laughs] I’m much more in that camp.

Speaking of cults, Dory might be leading one this season. What would get Elliott and the rest of the group to join?

I think they’ve all kind of gone to such extremes over the past four seasons because of Dory, that at this point — their threshold for just getting on board, it’s very low. I think the tenderness that this show earns, after dragging you through so much hell, is in the fact that they actually all choose to be together. Even though they may resent it on some level or actively even try to resist it, in the end, they’re bonded by the trauma of the end of season one and what they go through after that.

At the end of the day, they just want to be together. They like hanging out. So, if it takes joining a cult, then sure. That’s why I think a lot of people join cults — literally just to have any sort of social structure, routine, a kind of committed family.