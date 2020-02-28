I’m sure most people are curious if SNL will acknowledge Pete Davidson’s interview with Charlamagne tha God, where he confessed that he’s ready to leave the show because “they think I’m fucking dumb.” Not me, though. Sure, the Pete thing would be entertaining, but what I need to see during this weekend’s episode is host John Mulaney reunite with the Sack Lunch Bunch. Bring all the kids back, from Jake, who has a grandma and his grandma has a boyfriend named Paul, to Alex, who saw a white lady standing on the street just sobbing and he thinks about it once a week. I’m sure musical guest David Byrne would agree to sing “Pay Attention!” with Lexi again, but the real trick is convincing Jake Gyllenhaal to reprise his role as Mr. Music. If so, episode of the year.

While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Mulaney talked about working with Gyllenhaal, who he saw “in Sunday in the Park With George, the musical. I remember watching it and I was like thinking, ‘Oh man, I’m never going to be an actor. That guy thinks he’s the person. He’s out of his mind — this is great.'” (I’m picturing Mulaney as Jon Lovitz watching Adam Sandler sing in The Wedding Singer.)

Mulaney gave Gyllenhaal the freedom to make his own character choices, with one minor tweak, and he was not disappointed what he came up with. “He said, ‘Should I play Caribbean?’ And I said, ‘It’s probably not a good idea,'” Mulaney recalled. “And he said, ‘Why don’t I play like I’m from somewhere in Europe and I want to be from the Caribbean?’ And I was like, ‘You’re a genius.'” A mad genius. Watch the entire clip below.