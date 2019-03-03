The last time John Mulaney hosted SNL (after 44 failed auditions), the comedian embraced his past on the long-running sketch series. This time, the Emmy winner told a variety of New York-centric stories, including one particularly funny anecdote about Woody Allen. Not to give the entire thing away, but it involves Mulaney’s wife, author and makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, pushing their bulldog Petunia down the street in a stroller when she ran into Allen and Soon-Yi Previn. Lots of staring was involved from both sides.

(If you haven’t seen a photo of Petunia, please rectify this.)

Elsewhere, Mulaney, who had a fantastic 2018 with roles in Netflix standout Big Mouth and Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and an acclaimed stand-up special (John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City), covered getting a compliment and insult in real time, doing cocaine for an ex-girlfriend, having a Jewish wife when he’s Catholic (“Don’t Google us”), the MTA subway voices, killing a taxi driver, and the new police siren in New York. It sounds “a little faster” than it used to, with a “fun and funky beat,” unlike the sirens of old, which remind Mulaney of a dying cat. But not in a sad way. The cat lived a full life.

Watch the opening monologue above.