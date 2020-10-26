As you’re no doubt aware by now, Borat 2 treated viewers to Sacha Baron Cohen’s most beloved character dunking hard on Rudy Giuliani. In the film, the former NYC mayor reclines on a bed and shoves his hand down his pants while in a hotel room with Borat’s daughter (played by Maria Bakalova), who’s portrayed as 15 years old in the movie. Although there was no indication that Rudy was aware of the character’s age (until Borat burst into the room and exclaimed, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”), it’s still a terrible look. In the aftermath, Borat responded to the scene, and Cohen went out-of-character with a very different reaction, but if you were looking forward to what John Oliver had to say on Sunday night, the Last Week Tonight host did not disappoint:

“It says something about Rudy’s character is that the weirdest part of the sentence is ‘Rudy Giuliani got tricked, then shoved his hand down his pants in a hotel room in front of a relative stranger’ is that it doesn’t end at word ‘relative.'”

With that “relative” kicker, Oliver’s talking about how Giuliani’s first marriage (to his second cousin) lasted fourteen years until he reportedly annulled the the union. That’s an additional bit of proof that Giuliani’s not to be regarded as the sharpest pencil in the box, along with Giuliani appearing to think that “Borat” is a real person while lashing out amid the sequel’s release. Rudy also bizarrely tried to blame his compromising hotel behavior on an unverified Hunter Biden conspiracy, as strange as that sounds.

Oliver dug in on that note. The host listed several reasons why Giuliani’s record with fake information is “not great.” And the Borat fiasco collides with Rudy’s deranged Fox News-aired rantings about unsubstantiated reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Oliver’s point, naturally, is that Giuliani’s version of reality is not to be trusted: “Any information that Giuliani is passing on should be treated with extreme caution.” Oliver singled out the former NYC mayor’s butt-dialing habit and how he uploaded footage of himself mocking Asian accents as evidence that he’s “technologically illiterate” to an astounding degree. Oliver also details how Trump’s personal attorney has been flagged by U.S. intelligence as being targeted as a conduit for Russian disinformation.

As for what Trump’s calling “laptop from hell” during rallies, Oliver offers an explanation for those “trying to figure out what the f*ck they’re talking about there.” It’s all about supposedly recovered emails and texts from Hunter’s laptop, “But there are a lot of red flags here. Including the fact the NY Post story that broke it was reportedly written mostly a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it and the laptop’s conduit to the press is Rudy Giuliani, who intelligence officials flagged last year to be the target of a Russian intelligence operation to feed misinformation to Trump.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.