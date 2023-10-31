In 2003, John Stamos made a surprise cameo during the ninth season of Friends where he played Chandler’s co-worker Zack, who was unknowingly being interviewed as a sperm donor for Monica and Chandler. However, the guest appearance did not go great for Stamos, which he’s talked about before. What Stamos hasn’t mentioned until now is how Matthew Perry came to his rescue, and it was an act of kindness that he’ll never forget.

“Matthew and I had been friendly long before ‘Friends.’ So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot,” Stamos wrote in an Instagram tribute to Perry. “Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.'”

Unfortunately for Stamos, the audience did not go crazy. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

“I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed,” Stamos wrote. “We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!'”

“I never forgot that and the world will never forget you,” the Full House star wrote to end the touching moment. “#ripmatthewperry”

(Via John Stamos on Instagram)