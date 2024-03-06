Despite the lackluster performance of The Continental, a show that almost everyone forgot about already, Lionsgate is moving forward with a new John Wick series. During a recent Q&A, Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns confirmed that the studio will be shopping a new series set in the Wick world to streamers. (A new Twilight series will also be on the menu, according to Deadline.)

As for the nature of the new Wick series, that’s being kept tightly under wraps. However, back in November, John Wick mastermind Chad Stahelski revealed that the franchise has no shortage of stories to explore, and that he’s set to direct a new series. Presumably, that’s the project that Lionsgate is now shopping.

“All the ideas that our group of writers are working on now, I swear to you, I like them all,” Stahelski told Collider. “If you told me tomorrow I had to do any one of them, I’d be like, ‘Cool, man. That’s a great way to spend a year.’ They’re all cool ideas, and I have ideas on how I’d execute all of them. That’s what’s so fun about keeping it going. And we’re doing a John Wick TV show, which, again, keeps my head going.”

Of course, launching a new John Wick TV series is a risky move given the lackluster response to The Continental. However, Ian McShane recently opined what went wrong there: No one involved him or Keanu Reeves.

“Why would I have seen it?” McShane told The One Show. “They never asked anybody about it. They just went and did it. Both Keanu and I went: ‘I don’t know, nobody ever asked us about it!'”

(Via Deadline, Collider)