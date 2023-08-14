Before he passed away last week at 64 years old, Dale Gribble voice actor Johnny Hardwick recorded “a couple” of episodes of the King of the Hill revival coming to Hulu. That’s according to TV Line, which added, “it remains unclear if another actor will be brought in to finish what Hardwick started in the revival.” It’s impossible to have King of the Hill without Dale Gribble, and it’s impossible to have Dale Gribble without Johnny Hardwick’s unmistakable paranoid drawl, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

“Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor, and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years,” 20th Television Animation and Hulu said in a statement when news of Hardwick’s death broke. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.”

The new King of the Hill is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2024. Until then, please enjoy some of Hardwick’s finest work as Dale.

