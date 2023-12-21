“I don’t hate Christmas,” Don Draper once said on Mad Men. “I hate this Christmas.” The actor who played Don has merrier thoughts on the holiday.

Jon Hamm, who portrayed Santa in a World Cup commercial, dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to sing Christmas carols in the most dramatic way possible with host Jimmy Fallon. He started with “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” before moving on to “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” “Let It Snow” and an anxious performance of “Must Be Santa.” Like everything else he’s done lately, including a sex scene with Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, Hamm crushed it.

You can watch The Tonight Show video above.

Hamm was nominated for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globes for his performance as a right-wing sheriff on Fargo. “I’m thrilled to be able to act in all aspects of what we get to do comedy and drama, dark and light, and play all the 64 colors in the Crayola box,” he told Variety about the FX series. “I’m glad people are responding to it and I think once the season goes on, and people start seeing it, they’ll be even more surprised.”