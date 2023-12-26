Jon Hamm is crushing it right now, which is great news for fans of Mad Men, a show that ended a bit under a decade ago. He could have coasted on the Don Draper vibes his whole life. Instead look at him now. He’s the new Fletch, he’s added a steroid injection to The Morning Show, and he’s even wearing (fake) nipple rings. Speaking of, he did that for the new season of Fargo, on which he’s a Trumpy sheriff. But did you know he also rides a horse? Whose name may or may not be Larry David?

In a new chat with Collider, the actor opens up about his equestrian history. “I’m very comfortable on horses,” he revealed. Granted, he’s not as horse-friendly as Sheriff Roy Tillman, his Fargo character, who he says grew up around horses and how “that’s something that very much informs his day-to-day existence.”

Still, having some history with horses helped him slip into the role. What’s more, the horse he rode (maybe) had a neato name, too.

“My horse’s name was Larry, which was also very cool,” Hamm said. “I thought his last name was David. That wasn’t confirmed to me. But I did tell Larry David that my horse’s name was Larry and he was very pleased about that.”

A horse named Larry David! Why didn’t the guy from America’s “A Horse with No Name” just call his horse that? Seems like a good horse name, even if that song was recorded a couple decades before Seinfeld, let alone Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Mind you, it doesn’t sound like the horse was really named Larry David. But as they said in John Ford’s The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Ergo, Jon Hamm rode a horse named Larry David.

