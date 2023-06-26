Congratulations to the “white Idris Elba”!

Jon Hamm got married to actress Anna Osceola this weekend at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, where the retreat portion of the Mad Men series finale was filmed. The pair, who met on the set of the AMC series (she played pigtailed Clementine in the final episode), walked down the aisle to “You Only Live Twice” from the Bond movie of the same name. The wedding was attended by Larry David, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey, among other celebrity pals.

The actor married Anna Osceola Saturday after getting engaged last year … and after dating for two years. They’d actually met on the set of Mad Men in 2015… and apparently circled back with each other after Jon split with his longtime partner, Jennifer Westfeldt.

TMZ reports that there were Mad Men-themed cocktails at the wedding, which is kind of missing the point of the show. But at the same time, it would be fun to order a Lane’s Rum Punch at Jon Hamm’s wedding.

”It’s only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness,” Hamm told Howard Stern in 2022. “It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and it’s — for what of a better word — it’s what I’m working for.”

Anyone who asked for Pepsi at the wedding was kicked out.

(Via TMZ)