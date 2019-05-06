HBO

If there’s one thing Game of Thrones fans can pretty much universally agree on, it’s been the general lack of respect paid to Ghost over the course of the past few seasons. Jon Snow’s faithful direwolf — who was featured prominently in the first several seasons of the show — was completely omitted in season seven and then not exactly given a hero’s welcome when he returned in season eight.

But the biggest insult came in Sunday night’s new episode, “The Last of the Starks,” when Jon callously sent Ghost off to go live north of the wall with Tormund as he was preparing to ride south to King’s Landing with Daenerys. “That’s where he belongs too,” said Jon. “A direwolf has no place in the south.”

And then — then!!! — as Jon said his farewells, giving hugs to Sam, Tormund, and even Gilly — he only tossed a casual nod in Ghost’s direction, whose head sunk as he resigned himself to his new fate. Ghost! Who has watched over Jon and saved his life how many times! Ghost, who even refused to abandon Job’s corpse before Melisandre brought him back to life! Ghost, who lost a damn ear fighting the wights in the Battle of Winterfell! His ride-or-die from day freaking one.