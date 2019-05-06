Jon Snow’s Indifferent Farewell To An Old Friend Has ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Steamed

News & Culture Writer
05.06.19

HBO

If there’s one thing Game of Thrones fans can pretty much universally agree on, it’s been the general lack of respect paid to Ghost over the course of the past few seasons. Jon Snow’s faithful direwolf — who was featured prominently in the first several seasons of the show — was completely omitted in season seven and then not exactly given a hero’s welcome when he returned in season eight.

But the biggest insult came in Sunday night’s new episode, “The Last of the Starks,” when Jon callously sent Ghost off to go live north of the wall with Tormund as he was preparing to ride south to King’s Landing with Daenerys. “That’s where he belongs too,” said Jon. “A direwolf has no place in the south.”

And then — then!!! — as Jon said his farewells, giving hugs to Sam, Tormund, and even Gilly — he only tossed a casual nod in Ghost’s direction, whose head sunk as he resigned himself to his new fate. Ghost! Who has watched over Jon and saved his life how many times! Ghost, who even refused to abandon Job’s corpse before Melisandre brought him back to life! Ghost, who lost a damn ear fighting the wights in the Battle of Winterfell! His ride-or-die from day freaking one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8GHOSTjon snow

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP