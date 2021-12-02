Jon Stewart is the latest addition to ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special set to air next week. The comedian will play a “surprise role” during the Facts of Life portion of the special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear. Joining Stewart are the previously announced Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Alison Tolman who will play Blaire, Jo, Tootie, and Natalie, respectively, while Ann Dowd will pull double-duty by playing Mrs. Garrett on both The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes reenactments.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, there are only two notable male roles on The Facts of Life: Andy, the foster child who worked at Mrs. Garrett’s shop, and handyman George Burnett, played by a then-little-known actor named George Clooney. If we had to wager a bet who Stewart is playing, we’d put our money on Clooney.

As for the Diff’rent Strokes portion of the live special, ABC also procured an all-star cast. Stepping into Gary Coleman’s role of Arnold Drummond is Kevin Hart while Damon Wayans plays his older brother Willis and John Lithgow will be Mr. Drummond. Oddly, there’s been no mention of a casting for Kimberly — yet.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes airs December 7 on ABC at 8 PM ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

