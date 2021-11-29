While lying on the ground during his 2018 motorcycle crash in Sardinia, Italy, George Clooney was convinced he was going to die with a crowd of strangers just standing there filming him with their phones. Clooney revealed his close encounter with pending doom during a new interview with The Sunday Times to promote his latest directorial effort, The Tender Bar.

According to Clooney, after flying over his handlebars and landing in the street, he noticed in horror that most people just stood around capturing the moment on their phones instead of trying to help. “I was waiting for my switch to turn off,” he revealed about the moment when he thought he’d never see his wife and kids again. Via Page Six:

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page,” he told the Sunday Times. “I’m a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment.”

Three years later, Clooney is doing “fine now,” but he’s still not over almost having his death blasted across social media. He told the Times he’d love to find the people who were there that day and “shake” them for worrying more about “Likes” than someone’s life.

(Via Page Six)