With only a week to go until ABC’s upcoming special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the network has finally announced its cast for The Facts of Life portion of the live event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear. Stepping into the roles of the classic sitcom are Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Alison Tolman who will play Blaire, Jo, Tootie, and Natalie, respectively. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” executive producer Jimmy Kimmel said in a statement.

As for Mrs. Garrett, Ann Dowd already locked down that role when ABC announced the casting for Diff’rent Strokes, which will also get a star-studded revival on the special. Rounding out that cast is Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis, and John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond.

You can watch a teaser for the live event below as well as check out the official poster, which features the all-star cast in character as the classic ’80s sitcom staples:

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes airs December 7 on ABC at 8 PM ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)