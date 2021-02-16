Jon Stewart is new to Twitter, and yes, it’s 2021. One might guess that Hell has frozen over, but that might not be the best hyperbolic statement go make, given the U.S. is currenly covered in snow and ice and resembles a Roland Emmerich movie. Stewart recently joined the platform to express fury over the GameStop/Robinhood stock fiasco, and he’s subsequently tweeted a handful of times, mostly jokes.

Now, the former The Daily Show host appears to be doing slightly more than having fun with his latest offering. “Has anyone seen my me packet?” Stewart tweeted.

Has anyone seen my me packet? — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 15, 2021

The first thing on a lot of people’s minds was to wonder what the heck was happening.

What's a me packet? — Michael Fannon (@anon4319) February 15, 2021

Well, this probably has plenty to do with Stewart’s recently announced Apple TV+ show, for which he’ll do the current-affairs thing again for multiple seasons beginning sometime in 2021. The gifted satirist will likely not be able to resist amusing his viewers, even though the show (according to the Apple TV+ synopsis) “won’t have a nightly or even weekly cadence.”

As for the whole “packet” thing, he’s apparently asking Twitter users to offer up original jokes, which is standard practice for the late-night TV realm (writers who want to work for the show submit packets of sketches and/or provide impressions). People quickly picked up on what Jon was (likely) asking for, and they had a field day while alternately attempting and not attempting to impress him into throwing out some gigs. And yes, of course there was a John Mulaney joke in here. Also, “FULL METAL PACKET”!

People got a little carried away. Good for them! I hope someone here gets the gig.

If you tweet an unfunny joke about the Jon Stewart packet they should throw your submission in the trash — dan wickes (@dan_wickes) February 16, 2021

PM News: – Kristi Noem writes off Lauren Boebert's equator trips – FULL METAL PACKET: Jon Stewart accepting applications – Now Perdue wants to lose to Warnock – Ron Johnson denies Capitol riot, Holocaust, moon landing – Tipsy Nikki Haley rewrites history of George Washington — Eric the editor 🇺🇸🍻⚽️🌊 (@Editor_of_Eric) February 16, 2021

Jokes on all y'all. I have 39 minutes to write topical jokes about Jon Stewart's packet. Which, now that it is a trending topic, qualifies for Jon Stewart's packet. pic.twitter.com/hhVF01zbSI — Brandi, Not A Cat 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) February 16, 2021

This is my submission to the Jon Stewart Comedy Packet https://t.co/Z7WoUny2Fs — frederickm (@MFrederickM) February 16, 2021

I sent Jon Stewart a word file that said "republicans are still hypocrites" and was immediately sent a 300k/year contract — Dr. Sally Waxler (@JaneOst_) February 16, 2021

What if the Jon Stewart show only hires one writer and it's John Mulaney — Jon ACABes (@jonalcabes) February 16, 2021

I would submit a Jon Stewart packet only I’ve never written a joke in my life and I don’t really feel like starting now — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) February 15, 2021

i didnt write a packet for jon stewart i just sent him vibes — ms pippershnippetz (@lolumOKUR) February 16, 2021

My Jon Stewart packet: *rapping*

My name’s Jon Stewart

and I’m here to say

Some critical stuff about the USA — Alex “Dwayne The Rock Johnson” Kendziewski (@canjeffski) February 15, 2021

The Jon Stewart packet turned me right into Roger Murtaugh in Lethal Weapon. — Caissie (@Caissie) February 16, 2021

This Jon Stewart packet thing was too easy pic.twitter.com/M3gye247Ta — Elf Boy (@elfonashelfboy) February 16, 2021

I put a Jon Stewart packet joke in my Jon Stewart packet because that’s news, baby! (Also nothing happening is funny because the world is a tragedy) — Morgan (@totallymorgan) February 16, 2021

The Jon Stewart packet submitters after they hit 'send' pic.twitter.com/L1iaLHKe5Q — chandra thomas (@chandra7thomas) February 16, 2021

Jon Stewart’s still-untitled Apple TV+ show should arrive in 2021.