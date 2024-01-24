Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Jon Stewart is returning to host The Daily Show. For one day a week, at least: according to the Hollywood Reporter, he’ll host Monday episodes only until the inevitable Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump showdown. His first episode back will be February 12.

As for the rest of the week, The Daily Show will continue using a rotating group of hosts, likely including Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, and Dulcé Sloan.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios president, said in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart hosted The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, when Trevor Noah took over. “It didn’t feel like I was singing as joyful a song as I wanted to be singing, but my life was still really good,” he explained about his decision to leave. “I had wonderful moments at the show, and I didn’t feel it was a burden. I just didn’t know what else to do with it, this gift — and being allowed to be on TV is a gift.” Stewart added that he “never felt the weight of the world,” but “I felt the weight of the team. I had this group of people who were industrious, talented, funny as f*ck, and raring to go, and my mind was wandering.”

The Daily Show airs nightly on Comedy Central.

