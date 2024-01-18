Hosts: Who needs ‘em? Awards shows have had trouble with them for the last handful of years. The Oscars have been such a mess that after trying three hosts, they threw up their hands and brought back the guy who presided over the infamous La La Land one. Only two weeks ago the Golden Globes got dragged when emcee Jo Koy all but bombed during his opening monologue. As for The Daily Show, Trevor Noah stepped down all the way back in late 2022, and the show has been doing more or less just fine. In fact, they’re going to keep things as they are, with one major difference.

Days after Noah’s last run won the topical late night comedy show an Emmy, Deadline is reporting that they’re going to stay host-less throughout 2024, an election year. That doesn’t mean they’re going to keep bringing back week-long celeb hosts, like Sarah Silverman, John Leguizamo, Charlamagne Tha God, and Chelsea Handler. Instead, they’re going to stick with their correspondents.

“This plays into the idea that the show’s permanent host or hosts could already be on staff,” Deadline reports, “a proposal that has been floated within Paramount.”

The Daily Show has already been subbing in their usual team when not going with celebrity guests. For instance, both Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper have each torn into Tucker Carlson while sitting in at the main desk. The show’s other two correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Dulce Sloan, and Michael Kosta. All of them will presumably take turns lording over the show. (Too bad they didn’t just give it to the since-departed Roy Wood Jr.)

So pour one out to the idea of famous comics and performer sitting where the likes of Noah, Jon Stewart, and Craig Kilborn have once presided. It’s been fun seeing folks like Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Kal Penn, Al Franken, and Desus Nice put their stamp on the show. Ditto seeing returning alumni like Hasan Minhaj and Michelle Wolf. Still, given what a creative crapshow this year will likely be, surely The Daily Show needs some form of consistency, which is to say a revolving door group of five.

