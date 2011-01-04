Josh Groban Sings Kanye’s Tweets

#Jimmy Kimmel
01.04.11 8 years ago 11 Comments

Here’s a cool bit from Jimmy Kimmel’s show: Josh Groban sings selections from Kanye West’s Twitter account (video below). Or another way of looking at it: your mom’s favorite musician sings the tweets of your favorite musician.

You know, I’m not one to say nice things about Josh Groban, but I enjoyed this. Unlike his Christmas songs that kept popping up on my Pandora holiday channel. Goddammit, Pandora, I pressed THUMBS DOWN!

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSABCjimmy kimmelJOSH GROBAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP