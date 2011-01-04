Josh Groban Sings Kanye’s Tweets

Here’s a cool bit from Jimmy Kimmel’s show: Josh Groban sings selections from Kanye West’s Twitter account (video below). Or another way of looking at it: your mom’s favorite musician sings the tweets of your favorite musician.
You know, I’m not one to say nice things about Josh Groban, but I enjoyed this. Unlike his Christmas songs that kept popping up on my Pandora holiday channel. Goddammit, Pandora, I pressed THUMBS DOWN!
[via]
After working at Starbucks for the entire Christmas holiday, I would gladly murder Josh Groban with a jack handle. Two seconds of that awful vibrato and I want to jam fondue forks in my ears.
Hopefully, Groban can raise RichRod up this evening. Fella is going to need it.
@Vince — It took me a second to realize you BLOGGED from Starbucks over the holiday. For a moment I thought you were saying you were a barista.
This is one of the very rare times I am actually glad to be deaf. Groban, even to me, looks like he sucks.
It reminded me of when Groban sang the songs of Casey on “Tim & Eric”
[www.youtube.com]
“Unlike his Christmas songs that kept popping up on my Pandora holiday channel. Goddammit, Pandora, I pressed THUMBS DOWN!”
Switch to Slacker and that won’t happen. Vastly superiour internet radio service.
Also, @Smegga: +1
I used to be a Starbucks barista, now I only write dick blogs from there. Would you consider this a step up?
oh, get a fucking room you two.
never heard any of grobans work, but he has been on british telly a few times and the guy is actually pretty funny. he hosted an episode of ‘nevermind the buzzcocks’ a music themed tv quiz show(funnier than it sounds.) he was very good and even told one of the team captains to fuck off, which was nice of him.
in fact, here you are, you lazy fucks.
[www.youtube.com]
If I was a baristo, I would cut out a hole in the front and pull out my swizzlestick
This is too close to James Lipton reading K-Fed lyrics for me to enjoy.
** I will add that I liked the Lipton reading K-Fed lyrics; this, not so much.