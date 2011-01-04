Josh Groban Sings Kanye’s Tweets

Here’s a cool bit from Jimmy Kimmel’s show: Josh Groban sings selections from Kanye West’s Twitter account (video below). Or another way of looking at it: your mom’s favorite musician sings the tweets of your favorite musician.

You know, I’m not one to say nice things about Josh Groban, but I enjoyed this. Unlike his Christmas songs that kept popping up on my Pandora holiday channel. Goddammit, Pandora, I pressed THUMBS DOWN!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[via]