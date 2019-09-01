Jude Law Wore ‘The Smallest Costume I Have Ever Been Given’ For ‘The New Pope’

HBO

As crazy and wonderful and Emmy-worthy as the first season of The Young Pope was, its sophomore follow-up, The New Pope, is already promising to be something even more spectacular. All audiences need to do to confirm this is watch and rewatch the recent teaser trailer for the new season, which features Jude Law’s Lenny Belardo (that’s the young pope) wearing a white speedo while slowly walking between bikini-clad women hitting volleyballs and causing a Virgin Mary-esque woman to faint.

As eye-catching as Law’s speedo is, however, the actor confessed during a recent press conference at the Venice Film Festival that he had to wear something even smaller. “You’d be surprised to know those swimming trunks weren’t the smallest costume,” he told reporters following a screening of the series’ second and seventh episodes. “I asked the costumier, one day, what I would be wearing, and he lifted up a tiny piece of material. I have a photo of it because it was truly the smallest costume I have ever been given.”

Viewers familiar with The Young Pope will already know how racy creator Paolo Sorrentino’s show can be, so Law’s admission should come as no surprise. Speaking of Sorrentino and near-nudity, the showrunner explained that in The New Pope, “the nudity is very well distributed throughout the series. There is a lot of equality in the nudity, often women and men. And, of course, animals.”

(Via Deadline)