Judge Joe Brown Was Thrown In Jail For Nearly Causing A Riot In A Tennessee Courtroom

The last time I had heard anything about Judge Joe Brown, he was busy being a character witness for Wesley Snipes back in 2010. Since then, he’s had some heated contract negotiations with CBS, wound up getting his show cancelled and has now found himself behind bars for trying to “start a riot” in a Tennessee courtroom. From The AP:

Shelby County Juvenile Court officials said the 66-year-old Brown was sentenced to five days in jail after causing an outburst Monday in a child support hearing. Brown is running in the Democratic primary for Shelby County district attorney general. Magistrate Judge Harold “Hal” Horne charged the former TV judge with contempt of court, said Dan Michael, chief magistrate judge of the Shelby County Juvenile Court. “He darn near caused a riot in the courtroom, he had people so inflamed,” Michael said of the former TV judge.

Brown was always a favorite in the family hovel, bringing a more laid back, smooth attitude to the syndicated courtroom landscape. Must’ve been an act though considering he’s losing his mind in real court and lost his show because $20 million wasn’t enough.

Ending up in jail can’t be good for a campaign though. But throwing a TV judge in jail? That’s gotta work wonders for a lowly magistrate judge from Tennessee. Give Hal Horn a call, Hollywood!

(Via AP / US Weekly)