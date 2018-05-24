Getty Image

The Kennedy Center announced that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be the recipient of the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for Humor. The actress will be the sixth female recipient of the award, following in the footsteps of greats like Carol Burnett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Lily Tomlin. The 21st annual awards presentation is set for October at the Kennedy Center and will then be followed by a broadcast on PBS.

The Veep and Seinfeld star received glowing praise from the Kennedy Center in their announcement for the prize: