Julie Klausner’s Angry Twitter Rant About New ‘Late Late Show’ Host James Corden Is Spot On

When it was announced yesterday that James Corden would be replacing Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show, most people furled their eyebrows and said, “Who?” before rolling their eyes at the selection of yet another white guy to host a late night show. How predictable. It’s not James Corden’s fault, mind you. He may have some skeletons in his closet (abusing a national treasure, for one), but he did create and star in the beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, he was in two very good episodes of Doctor Who, and I liked him very much in Wrong Mans, a Hulu series that flew under the radar (so much for a season two, I guess).
It’s not James Corden’s fault he’s another affable, generally well-liked white guy (think British Tyler Labine), but it is CBS’s fault for choosing yet another affable, generally well-liked white guy (who they ALREADY HAD in Craig Ferguson already).
Some people are downright pissed about the selection. One such person is pop-culture critic, television writer, podcast personality, and awesome comedienne Julie Klausner, who let off some steam on Twitter after the Corden selection yesterday.
MORE! MORE WHITE MALE FACES ON LATE NIGHT TELEVISION! MORE!!!!!!!!!!
In all seriousness, heartfelt congrats to the new host of The Late Late Show, a guy I've been rooting for ever since I never heard of him.
Our federal government has more diversity than late night television. And better musical guests too! #what
Dear Network late night TV. Shave your head. Burn it to the ground. Start again.
In all seriousness, when I started out in comedy I remember thinking "should I audition for a Harold Team or star in ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS"?
I heard they're totally replacing all the players on this season's SNL with the entire cast of ARE YOU BEING SERVED
And then she says what we were all thinking, really.
Aisha Tyler shoulda gotten that Late Late Show gig. Period.
Oh, and for the record (and to give her opinion legitimacy for those who haven’t heard of Klausner):
I laughed more at tonight's #NathanForYou than I have laughed all year, at many mirthful things. Funniest ep yet & after Dumb Starbucks too!
Klausner is not wrong, and through no fault of his own, Corden is going to have one hell of a time getting accepted. Corden has not even officially been introduced, and CBS is starting in the red.
Pretty big overstatement on the state of network late night. This is a golden era for late night, lack of Burger King Kids Club diversity be damned.
Golden era seems like a pretty big overstatement there.
Well unless you think “Only Carson” was the golden age, the only competition is Leno/Letterman/Conan/Arsenio Hall… and all four were active (if not in their prime) in the most recent era which has included Kimmel, Fallon, Ferguson, Colbert/Stewart.
@Dizzy I suppose it’s a matter of taste. I find Fallon’s perfectly tested, designed viral bits to be too cutesy by half. I will include Colbert/Stewart even though you originally said network late night which I took to mean as the Big 3 1/2. And to me, the best Kimmel shows were at the very beginning of his run when it had sort of a Rat Pack-y, loose vibe to it. Ferguson I have to confess I never paid much attention to.
But late night with Arsenio in his prime, Letterman not yet just going through the motions, Dennis Miller, Chris Rock, pre-Tonight Show Conan, Bush-era Stewart and Colbert before everything became a clapfest. The 90s into the early aughts to me was a very interesting time for late night. I’d take any of those shows over “Oh, look how much fun Jimmy Fallon is having with __________ playing beer pong! How fun!” But again, just a matter of taste I suppose.
Nothing I love more than white people complaining about too many white people
lmao, that is pretty much it isn’t it.
Yes, white people should always shut up unless everyone else deems it okay for them to comment. #whiteprivilegemeansalwayshavingtosayyou’resorry
White people are the only people we’re allowed to complain about, don’t take this form us.
as an expat in an Asian country i have made this complaint more times than i am comfortable with. and sometimes i even get to specify “no not this place, too many americans.”
Well you know it has to be bad when white people are tired of seeing white people on tv.
“Aisha Tyler shoulda gotten that Late Late Show gig. Period.”
Or Joel McHale. Oh, wait….he’s a white male. That means he’s evil and should be shunned.
Seriously, this site would not be able to contain its glee if Joel had been selected. Yay, hypocricy!
Oh, and by the way…
Who the f**k is Julie Klausner and why should I give a f**k what this idiot tweets?
“Some people are downright pissed about the selection. One such person is pop-culture critic”
This is apparently why, but you really shouldn’t give a shit.
Not a fan of Corden (in general) but props to him for landing the gig, hope he has a good run.
I just added “Pop Culture Critic” to my resume.
Same old shit, don’t you think if CBS thought more people would watch Aisha Tyler than James Corden she would’ve been offered the job?
^ This
As little respect as I have for Network television and it’s bland, MBA driven leadership… They make decisions based entirely on the numbers. They have neither a soul nor a sense of taste, they just do what is expected to produce the most reward. Honestly, given that that is the job they are hired to do, I can’t even be surprised, to say nothing of upset (or, God forbid, outraged. Who spends enough time worrying about network tv casting to be outraged?)
Since when does Affirmative Action apply to television?
I just hate that so far the biggest representation of a late night talk show host has been that idiot Chelsea Handler. LOL I LIKE MARTINIS AND BEING SEX AND THE CITY INCARNATE
@AsymmetricDizzy … you left out “SLEPT WITH THE NETWORK PRESIDENT TO GET THIS GIG”
Klausner … the deranged rants of a failed homemaker.
I’d probably do her. After a few shots.
Ghost…you should do her, THEN shoot her a few times…but I won’t judge if you prefer it the other way.
@bscott Is it necrophilia when you’re having sex with a dead Julie Klausner, or is it necro-fail-ia?
I don’t understand the last part about legitimizing this random person’s tweets by saying she likes Nathan for You. Is it because he is a white guy or is because she understands humor? Sounds the equivalent of saying, “I’m not racist or anything, but…” Posts like these or this sentiment in general is just getting to the point of being ridiculous, if the person is qualified than that’s that.
I have black friends.
I’m convinced that’s the only reason it got posted. This site has a massive hard-on for “Nathan For You”.
Well I’m a white male, and in my experience I hardly EVER get asked to host late night talk shows.
Giggle.
I like Aisha Tyler a lot, but Norm McDonald should have gotten a shot.
This.
I would only care about this announcement if it were telling me that Norm McDonald was the guy.
I clicked on this story for the sole purpose of saying it should have been Norm.
I don’t remember outrage when Colbert was picked to replace Letterman. From anyone. Colbert’s white right? Or Fallon or Seth Meyers. Is it because it was the last open late night spot?
prob had more to do with people actually knowing who he was.
ppl like klausner were miffed
DNP is correct. “These people” were just as pissed that Colbert got the job over someone who might not have even wanted it like Tina Fey.
Stop trying to manufacture controversy. You’re stupid for posting this.
I dont know who any of the people involved in theis article are or what any of the things you referenced in the first paragraph were.
People other then bloggers watch late night talk shows?
Sure, if you count pop-culture critics and podcast personalities as people.
“Dear Network late night TV. Shave your head. Burn it to the ground. Start again.”
With hilarious tweets Tweets like that it’s no wonder I’ve never heard of her.
Wow, a bitter comedian, what are the odds? Fuck off, unfunny bitch.
I wonder if she complains every time another woman gets a daytime talk show?
I’m all for diversity but that doesn’t mean we should bitch every time a white guy gets a job. White folks gotta pay bills too.
White folks are the only ones who pay their bills.
Zing!
@Buffalo given the recent goings on, I think that is supposed to be “bazinga”.
Who… in the fuck… is Julie Klausner?
“Aisha Tyler shoulda gotten that Late Late Show gig. Period.”
She misspelled Norm Macdonald.
“Aisha Tyler shoulda gotten that Late Late Show gig. Period.”
So that’s why she’s in such a bad mood.
I’d respect her opinion more if her podcast didn’t sound like the ramblings of the most boring tertiary Seinfeld character ever.
Westchester childhood, dating and NY real estate problems, tons of Jewish inside jokes (no offense). Who gives a shit?
Bring back Matt?
Right, the answer is always another white dude
Yet Another Great Moment In Oversensitive White People. Christ you caucasians are the WORST.
Is there something about Aisha Taylor being a great host and interviewer I have missed?
I find her completely boring and unfunny in the limited exposure I’ve had to her. I have absolutely zero exposure to this Corden guy, so he could be boring and unfunny also. But I certainly don’t think one or the other should have gotten the job because of their race or sex.
She’s kinda funny, some times. Tho she’s only really consistently good as a voice actor on Archer.
So much white butthurt, your tears are delicious! Yummy!
I watched a couple episodes of that Wrong Mans show and Corden was the main reason I stopped watching it. That’s the only thing I’ve seen him on, but I found him very annoying. Conan is the only late show I watch with regularity now, anyway.
I hate to break it to you Dustin, but actually most people don’t give a flying fuck about the diversity of late night television. And they shouldn’t either. It doesn’t matter.
She shouldn’t worry so much. The spot filled by Seth Meyers should be available soon.
Anyone who has watched Aisha Tyler hosting the new Who’s Line can plainly see that, no, she should not have been given the Late Late Show.
“Pop culture critic” I know what TV shows I like and which ones I hate, I assume that qualifies me for this made up job?
This just in….”Random Person On Twitter Feels Butthurt”.