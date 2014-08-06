Julie Klausner’s Angry Twitter Rant About New ‘Late Late Show’ Host James Corden Is Spot On

Getty Image

When it was announced yesterday that James Corden would be replacing Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show, most people furled their eyebrows and said, “Who?” before rolling their eyes at the selection of yet another white guy to host a late night show. How predictable. It’s not James Corden’s fault, mind you. He may have some skeletons in his closet (abusing a national treasure, for one), but he did create and star in the beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, he was in two very good episodes of Doctor Who, and I liked him very much in Wrong Mans, a Hulu series that flew under the radar (so much for a season two, I guess).

It’s not James Corden’s fault he’s another affable, generally well-liked white guy (think British Tyler Labine), but it is CBS’s fault for choosing yet another affable, generally well-liked white guy (who they ALREADY HAD in Craig Ferguson already).

Some people are downright pissed about the selection. One such person is pop-culture critic, television writer, podcast personality, and awesome comedienne Julie Klausner, who let off some steam on Twitter after the Corden selection yesterday.

MORE! MORE WHITE MALE FACES ON LATE NIGHT TELEVISION! MORE!!!!!!!!!! — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 5, 2014

In all seriousness, heartfelt congrats to the new host of The Late Late Show, a guy I've been rooting for ever since I never heard of him. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 5, 2014

Our federal government has more diversity than late night television. And better musical guests too! #what — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 5, 2014

Dear Network late night TV. Shave your head. Burn it to the ground. Start again. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 5, 2014

In all seriousness, when I started out in comedy I remember thinking "should I audition for a Harold Team or star in ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS"? — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 5, 2014

I heard they're totally replacing all the players on this season's SNL with the entire cast of ARE YOU BEING SERVED — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 5, 2014

And then she says what we were all thinking, really.

Aisha Tyler shoulda gotten that Late Late Show gig. Period. — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 6, 2014

Oh, and for the record (and to give her opinion legitimacy for those who haven’t heard of Klausner):

I laughed more at tonight's #NathanForYou than I have laughed all year, at many mirthful things. Funniest ep yet & after Dumb Starbucks too! — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 6, 2014

Klausner is not wrong, and through no fault of his own, Corden is going to have one hell of a time getting accepted. Corden has not even officially been introduced, and CBS is starting in the red.

Source: Twitter via