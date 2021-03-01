Netflix has dropped its most detailed look yet at its upcoming superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy, ahead of the series’ premiere. Based on the comic book series from Kick-Ass and Kingsman creator Mark Millar, Jupiter’s Legacy is the first project coming out of the potentially game-changing purchase of Millar’s indie publishing company Millarworld all the way back in 2017. While Millarworld has several titles that could easily be breakout hits for Netflix, the streamer went for the most ambitious one to get things going. Here’s the official synopsis for Jupiter’s Legacy:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

In the First Look promo video shared by Netflix, we see the characters from Millar’s epic transform from drawing to real life starting with the villainous Blackstar (Tyler Mane) and his son Hutch (Ian Quinlan). From there, we get a look at the heroic side with a glimpse of Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), the daughter of the world’s greatest superheroes, and her father Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) as a young man in 1929. Next up is Paragon (Andrew Horton), Chloe’s brother, and finally we see their parents as Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb) joins her husband Sheldon and his brother Walter, as the aging heroes Lady Liberty, The Utopian, and Brainwave.

Jupiter’s Legacy starts streaming May 7 on Netflix