Netflix is getting back in the superhero game after jettisoning their MCU series (Jessica Jones and the rest of The Defenders) from its roster. To that end, it’s been over three years since we’ve heard that the streamer acquired Millarworld, a move that was forecast to yield plenty of fresh comic-book-adapted content. You know how the past year has gone, though, so things undoubtedly slowed down. Finally, Jupiter’s Legacy is on the way from Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service writer Mark Millar, along with the Eisner-award winning Frank Quitely, and both are executive producing.

The above teaser doesn’t show of much at all about the epic superhero drama (which shall explore decades of complex family, power, and loyalty dynamics), other than some shimmery CGI and a release date (May 7), but the show promises that “the next generation is rising.” We also get to hear a voiceover from Josh Duhamel (who portrays The Utopian leader), who promises, “One day you’re going to be stronger than anyone else in the world. Every evil you can imagine is going to rise up against mankind, not for justice, but for vengeance… You’re going to be the future.”

Jupiter’s Legacy will co-star Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter. The first season will stream on May 7, 2021.