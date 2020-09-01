Jurassic World: Dominion is still shooting in the U.K. after rebooting production in July, and Bryce Dallas Howard showed off the bruises that she was happy to acquire since it meant getting back to the business of running from dinos, possibly while wearing heels. That movie won’t arrive for awhile (June 2021), but fortunately, franchise fans can get a fix from an animated series is coming to Netflix, so we can watch dinosaurs terrorize humans afresh. It never gets old, does it?

The cautionary tale is still alive, this time with parents sending their children off to a luxurious, all-access camp set on Isla Nublar. As one always expects from this franchise, there’s no real peace to be found after cuddling little baby reptiles that can eventually grow up to rip one’s heads off. This trailer is everything that one would expect and more, since the DreamWorks Animation visuals might be even more striking than what we’ve seen in the live actions. Is it kid-friendly? Mostly, although Steven Spielberg (who’s executive producing, along with Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall) has been scaring kids’ pants off since 1993’s Jurassic Park, so take that as you will.

The show’s a Netflix original (at the behest of at the behest of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment), so it’ll be bingeable stuff, and the streamer has also set up an interactive site for users to explore treetop cabins and a zip line. From the synopsis:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on September 18.