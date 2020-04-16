HBO Max has just announced that is very much in the J.J. Abrams business.

In a new press release, the upcoming streaming service has given series orders to three major one hour dramas from Abrams’ and wife Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company. One of those series will feature characters from DC Comics’ Justice League Dark universe, which has struggled to make its way into theaters. The supernatural take on the Justice League is now full steam head on HBO Max, however, but with very little in the way of details, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

JLD debuted in DC Comics in 2011 and is a team featuring magic-based characters such as Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing and John Constantine. Over the years, Warners has attempted to get a big-screen version of the ground with filmmaker such as Doug Liman and Guillermo Del Toro coming and going. Warners-backed streamer DC Universe also had a short-lived drama series based on Swamp Thing and produced a Constantine TV series for NBC with the character ultimately folded into The CW’s Arrow-verse. (The fate of DC Universe as a home for scripted originals remains murky at best.)

As THR notes, launching a Justice League Dark series on HBO Max may not bode well for DC’s other streaming service. As for the two other Bad Robot series coming down the pipe, here are the official details straight from HBO.

Duster:

Set in the 1970’s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful. Morgan is currently a writer on “The Walking Dead”. Previously, she was a co-executive producer and writer of AMC’s “Into the Badlands” and “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” and was a writer for NBC’s “Parenthood” and Showtime’s “Shameless.” Produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Overlook:

A horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King’s masterpiece The Shining. “Overlook” explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed psychological-horror series “Castle Rock” for Hulu.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch in May 2020.