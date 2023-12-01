Will There Be A Second Season Of ‘Justified: City Primeval’?

Justified, also known as the crime show that helped Character Actress Margo Martindale secure her first Emmy, was a pretty successful show for FX. The series was led by Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and his spiffy cowboy hat, and it ran for six seasons before wrapping up in 2015. And then, in true Peak TV fashion, the show was revitalized for another story. It’s just how these things go now.

FX’s Justified: City Primeval, based on Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, premiered in July with favorable reviews and an even larger cowboy hat, making the show a success. The limited series ended on a high note, but Olyphant is open to returning again, hopefully alongside Walton Goggins.

Showrunner Michael Dinner told Variety that there is still a possibility for more Justified, and everyone else is on board. “It’s really up to FX and what their needs are,” Dinner said. “Tim [Olyphant] would like to do it, Walton [Goggins] would like to do it. If we have the opportunity to do one more rodeo, it’d be awesome,” he explained.

Not only would it be awesome, but it seems like the principal cast is interested, including Goggins and Olyphant. We are one step closer to that Santa Clarita Diet revival we’ve all been waiting for.

