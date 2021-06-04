It’s been four years since HBO’s magnificent The Leftovers wrapped up, and fans of the show are still debating exactly what happened in the series finale. I will not give my theory because a) I don’t want to spoil the episode for anyone who hasn’t watched (it’s one of the best series finales of all-time), and b) everyone is entitled to their own opinion, as star Justin Theroux explained in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“One time, I came down on one side or the other about the story, and then I regretted it. So I don’t want anyone to Google what my answer would be,” he said (too late). “But in the same vein as Matt being, ‘Let people have their stories,’ I very much enjoy hearing both sides… I feel like a bit of a jerk for ever giving my opinion on it because I don’t want to deprive anyone else of their story and I don’t want to sway anyone either way.”

Theroux, who made a cameo in Joker, was also asked about the rumors that he’ll appear in the sequel to the Best Picture nominee. “All I can say is I haven’t spoken to [director Todd Phillips] in forever, and I have not approached him about doing anything for Joker. I won’t say any more than that,” he replied. “Unless he has some brilliant way to weave in that small character, that would really be shoehorning a character into the movie that probably doesn’t need to be there.” That’s the Joker I was telling you about.

