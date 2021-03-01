Kaley Cuoco was nominated for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes for her performance in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, one of the more entertaining TV shows of 2020 that was also up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. She lost both awards to Schitt’s Creek, but Cuoco is still winning the night. Her husband, Karl Cook, surprised her by coming home early from a work trip ahead of the ceremony. “Most of you know [Karl] has been away at WEF for many weeks and has many more weeks of travel so I knew he wouldn’t be back to celebrate the Globes with me,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “I knew he had a crazy schedule. Well, I just answered the door and he came back!” It was very cute.

Cuoco was also busy on Instagram. How it started on Golden Globes night:

… and how it’s going.

I would like to thank…never mind!!” she wrote, surrounded by Golden Globes-themed cupcakes, champagne, pizza, and a “good luck Kaley” cake. “I don’t want anything to change because of all these labels I have. SAG nominee, [Golden] Globe nominee, Critics [Choice],” Cuoco joked last week before the Globes. “I don’t want you to feel uncomfortable or that anything has changed. I am the same person that I always have been. So, if you could just update my name in your phones as ‘Golden Globe nominee Kaley Cuoco’ that would probably be best. I’m just asking family and friends and work associates.” Here’s an idea: Golden Globe nominee and Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco.