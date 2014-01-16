Kate Gosselin And Her Daughters Delivered The Most Awkward Interview Of The Day

Senior Writer
01.16.14 22 Comments

“Cara and Mady want to set the record straight of what life was like ‘Growing Up Gosselin’” is how this segment on Today was set up, but it’s not really how it turned out. There are probably millions of people on this planet with something new and worthwhile that they could contribute to civilization through a television appearance, but instead the folks at Today wanted to see what Kate Gosselin and her twin daughters are up to, because it beats the hell out of being creative, I guess.

Fortunately for us, Mady and Cara seem about as impressed by their mother as the majority of the American public is, and that’s what led to this morning’s incredibly awkward interview. Neither girl really seemed like she had much to say, and while Mady was at least willing to smile, Cara looked like she would have rather been anywhere else on the planet. The fun begins right away as Mady has difficulty expressing her thoughts, and Kate snaps and demands, “Mady, your words.”

Try not to strangle your monitor while watching this.

Around The Web

TAGSAWKWARDawkward interviewsGROWING UP GOSSELINinterviewsKATE GOSSELINReality TV StarsTODAY

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP