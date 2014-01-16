Kate Gosselin And Her Daughters Delivered The Most Awkward Interview Of The Day

“Cara and Mady want to set the record straight of what life was like ‘Growing Up Gosselin’” is how this segment on Today was set up, but it’s not really how it turned out. There are probably millions of people on this planet with something new and worthwhile that they could contribute to civilization through a television appearance, but instead the folks at Today wanted to see what Kate Gosselin and her twin daughters are up to, because it beats the hell out of being creative, I guess.
Fortunately for us, Mady and Cara seem about as impressed by their mother as the majority of the American public is, and that’s what led to this morning’s incredibly awkward interview. Neither girl really seemed like she had much to say, and while Mady was at least willing to smile, Cara looked like she would have rather been anywhere else on the planet. The fun begins right away as Mady has difficulty expressing her thoughts, and Kate snaps and demands, “Mady, your words.”
Try not to strangle your monitor while watching this.
“….and that’s when things turned ugly. A mysterious and handsome stranger showed up on set and set Kate on fire as her children broke out in to tears of joy.”
I’m almost done with the fourth season of Dexter; Kate’s behavior with her kids reminds me of the Trinity Killer with his.
AKWAAAAAARD!! Ha ha that’s good for her
I want this to make me laugh….
But it just made me really sad.
Kate is clearly a controlling emotionless self-absorded cunt.
My girlfriend used to love John & Kate Plus 8. I always told her, “that guy hates his life.” She didn’t believe me.
I’m sure this is awkward to watch but I looked at the length of time on the video and decided don’t have 4:33 to spare for Kate Fucking Gosselin.
Same here. KFG should meet the KGB.
Kate also looks like she went to her plastic surgeon and said “Make me look as much like Sweet Dee as possible”
She looks like a bird
So wished she puked in her mouth
It’s shocking and sad how her look has changed since becoming a “celebrity”. I’m not saying she was a stunner when the show started but at least she looked like a normal person. That tan and hair….just fake people. Ugh.
She’s gotta keep the media money rolling in to keep looking young and sexy.
“Girls, tell them you want another show….*hsssss*TELLTHEMYOUWANTANOTHERSHOW*hhhhsss*
I didn’t know Jenna Maroney had kids
This
Good one
This. Is. The. Best.
Wow, she must be the first mom ever to have moody teenage daughters!
The most awkward thing about this is that Kate still thinks people are talking about her.
Who the fuck are these people?
No wire hangers, ever!
“This is the most worthless I have seen them all morning” implies that there have been many other instances of worthlessness form these tow this day. What a see you next tuesday
This is like an SNL skit.