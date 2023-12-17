In the final episode of Saturday Night Live of 2023, a special guest returned in pure holiday fashion. Kate McKinnon was tonight’s host — marking her first time returning to the stage since her departure from the SNL cast in 2022.

Since leaving SNL, McKinnon has been pretty busy. This past summer, she starred as Weird Barbie in Barbie. She jokingly shared that she arrived on set and was told she looked perfect for her part, to which she replied, “these are my clothes.”

She continued celebrating her homecoming singing a special rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” reminding us that she’s never to far away to return to the iconic live comedy sketch show, where she performed as a cast member for a decade.

“I’ll be home for Christmas / I live close, it’ll be easy for me / Feed me figs and make me wigs / Reactivate my ID,” McKinnon sang. She then revealed she still has her NBC ID card, and showed off the picture she took when she first starting working for SNL.

Toward the end of her monologue, she was joined by fellow SNL alumni Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph — who shared all the reasons the three had to celebrate (with help from Wikipedia, of course).

You can see the opening monologue above.