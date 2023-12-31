Kathy Griffin Had The Perfect Four-Word Response To Getting Divorced

Like most years these days, 2023 sure was a bumpy one. Some of it was good, some of it was creatively awful, and we head into 2024 with great uncertainty, some of it pertaining to You Know Who. While everyone tries to end the year on an up-note, the best Kathy Griffin could muster is finding humor in some truly awful news.

Late last week it was revealed that the comic had filed for divorce from Randy Blick, her husband of four years. The two started dating in 2011. Nine years later, mere minutes into New Years Day 2020 — i.e., right before all that started — the two tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Alas, it was not to be. Just shy of their four-year anniversary, the two are splitting, with Griffin citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After the news broke, Griffin took to Instagram to sum up her feelings about calling it quits. “Well…sh*t,” she wrote. “This sucks.”

What else can one say? Divorce blows, especially during the holidays, and especially when one’s anniversary is right around the corner. But hey, a new year is a chance for new beginnings, and at least Griffin knows how to be funny about sh*t that absolutely sucks. Here’s hoping for a better 2024 for all of us, with some exceptions. Happy New Year, y’all!

(Via HuffPost)