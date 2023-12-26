Earlier this month, Mayim Bialik shockingly revealed that she’ll no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. According to Bialik, the decision was made by Sony, and she ended the announcement with a gracious note on Instagram.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” Bialik wrote.

Now Ken Jennings is offering his thoughts on Bialik’s exit. The two emerged as a seemingly stable solution to the scandal-ridden chaos that emerged in the search for a successor to the late Alex Trebek.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” Jennings told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it. But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me.”

Jennings is no doubt referring to the uncertainty of whether Bialik will still serve as the host of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which she abstained from hosting during the writers strike. That move may have caused animosity behind the scenes, leading to her ouster. If Bialik is not returning, Jennings has been filling in on Celebrity Jeopardy! and loved the experience.

“Even if people love regular Jeopardy! for its reliability, and its stability, this is a version of Jeopardy! where anything can happen,” Jennings told THR. “And that’s kind of fun to take this format that you’ve seen every night for 40 years and kind of tweak it, and the contestants are looser, they’re having a little more fun.”

