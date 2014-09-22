Kenan Thompson Is Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ After This Season

#SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.22.14 28 Comments

After 11 seasons, and one appearance on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Teen Stars, Kenan Thompson is leaving SNL, effective…not immediately. He’ll continue to play BEEF JELLY for one more go-around, according to TMZ, before riding off into the orange soda-colored sunset with Kel Mitchell.

Sources connected to SNL tell us Thompson — the most tenured African-American cast member in the show’s history — planned to leave last season, but decided to stay after head honcho Lorne Michaels asked him to stay on citing the show’s massive turnover this season. (Via)

If Kristen Wiig can get her own over-the-top sendoff, here’s hoping Fred Armisen, Nasim Pedrad, Bill Hader, and especially Jason Sudeikis return for one last “What Up with That.”

Via TMZ

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSKENAN THOMPSONLORNE MICHAELSSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP