Kenan Thompson Is Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ After This Season

After 11 seasons, and one appearance on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Teen Stars, Kenan Thompson is leaving SNL, effective…not immediately. He’ll continue to play BEEF JELLY for one more go-around, according to TMZ, before riding off into the orange soda-colored sunset with Kel Mitchell.
Sources connected to SNL tell us Thompson — the most tenured African-American cast member in the show’s history — planned to leave last season, but decided to stay after head honcho Lorne Michaels asked him to stay on citing the show’s massive turnover this season. (Via)
If Kristen Wiig can get her own over-the-top sendoff, here’s hoping Fred Armisen, Nasim Pedrad, Bill Hader, and especially Jason Sudeikis return for one last “What Up with That.”
about time.
^this. However, I do also second a grand finale, balls-to-the-wall What’s Up With That of epic proportions.
He got to choose to leave. This is still an issue.
Say what you will about his star power, the dude is one versatile acting and physical comedian. I really hope someone will throw money at him to develop a show because he is one actor who could do something smart and funny in a black working-class family role along the lines of Good Times, Sanford & Son or Everybody Hates Chris. Seriously.
I generally agree. He’s pretty likable, even if not everything he’s done on SNL was that great.
I think he waited too long.
I’m sorry haters, but NOOOOOOOOOOOO! Keenen was the glue that held bad skits together. (meaning, mostly all of the skits (they were all bad) ) What’s up with this shit?
I still think that because her send off was so over the top, that Kristen was sleeping with Lorne.
He once said that she was top-five SNL cast member. In the entire history of the show.
They’re bring in Kel Mitchell to replace him.
Is Kel sticking around?
SNL had better bring Jason Sudeikis, and Hader back for the What’s Up With That Grande Finale.
Imagine the possibilities if this Jason Sudeikis character joined forces with the Always Sunny dancing guy.
Did he stay one more season just to stick it to Tim Meadows?
I definitely enjoyed a lot of his stuff, but I think in general these guys tend to stick around far too long anymore. At one time Tim Meadows was easily the most-tenured SNL Player in history at, like, 9 seasons. Anymore, that seems to be the norm. It just makes it easier to get sick of people after a while.
i never understood all the hate he got.
WUWT or GTFO!
We call this pulling a Jeter.
Jeter would have at least sent him off with a gift basket and some not so fresh breath
My immediate reaction was “to do what?”
My immediate reaction to my initial immediate reaction was “mehh”
*returns to searching for the next great internet dick joke*
Apparently the rumors of his demise are highly exaggerated.
Don’t expect this post to ever actually be updated or corrected though. Not uproxx’s style.
“the season hasn’t even started and cast decisions aren’t made until the end of the season”
Talk to Cecily Strong.
How the fuck did he last as long as he did?
He gets way too much shit. He should always be around just to do his Steve Harvey, which delights me to no end.
Eleven years?!