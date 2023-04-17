While the spotlight usually focuses on the Roy kids and the cantankerous Logan Roy, you can’t help but notice the work Zoë Winters’ has been doing as Kerry, Logan’s assistant turned companion. A fierce advocate for her boss/boyfriend whose news anchor career seemingly came to an end before it started a couple of weeks ago, Kerry was utterly stunned by the events of episode 3 (okay, no more holding back for spoilers, we’re discussing Succession‘s last two episodes in full now). But that was only the beginning.

Now in the aftermath, Logan is gone and more emotional trauma is here for Kerry when she confronts Logan’s technical widow, Marcia, and gets, essentially, tossed aside. It’s a brutal scene, really. For goodness sakes, when Roman is your best source for empathy, run! Anyway, we wanted to learn more about how it all went down so we asked Winters to break down that scene, her character’s reaction to filming Logan’s final moments on the show, Brian Cox’s generosity, and, in a fun/awkward moment, a prompt to recognize Marcia’s game in her power play (even though we are ALL Team Kerry at this point).

“Chuckles the Clown” — When you hear that, how do you feel about that insult from Karl?

Yeah, I understand it. I think she is in a moment of shock. She doesn’t hear it. I don’t think Kerry would feel good about it, but Zoe watched it here and thought it was hilarious.

It’s such a high-emotion moment and your character’s playing a note that no one else really gets allowed to play in that, which is like being stunned. What was the read going into that scene, what were the marching orders?

Kerry was in the jet up front with Logan and Tom the whole time and they shot the scene in the same way that they shot it on the boat, but a little bit differently. The kids called in, and they did all of their lines for Matthew MacFadyen to have his footage. And so I was there in that room, and it was a chaotic room and it was a heartbreaking room in the jet and confusing with a lack of information and medical terms flying around. And it was really disorienting.

And so I had that experience of going through all of that, and we shot that before I had my scene of coming back in to talk to Karl, Frank, Karolina, and Tom. So definitely, I knew what I was coming in with. I had been there for all of that. I had experienced all of it. And you don’t see her in any of that scene. But I thought that that was a really wise editing choice just because when she walks through those doors, it’s a new person to process how they’re going to react to this incredibly unbelievable moment. And then it was written in a way where it does express that she is in shock. And maybe it’s coming out through some weird giggling or maybe she has a weird strange smile at some points. And then obviously, they have this language around Chuckles the Clown. So obviously, there was insight through the script.

Personally, having had great loss in my life and understanding the feeling of shock, it all just comes out sideways. I don’t think that there’s any way to judge how somebody’s going to react in a moment of shock like that. And that’s what I felt that day going into it. I didn’t care how it looked. I didn’t care if it looked strange. I didn’t care if it wasn’t believable or if people judged it. I wasn’t thinking about acting in any way. I was just processing that moment and letting it be and arrive in me in the way that those moments do. And I think that shock is strange, and I think we see an embodiment of shock in that moment.