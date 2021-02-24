(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

On the latest episode of WandaVision, “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes finally revealed herself as the classic Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, a centuries old witch who’s been around since the Salem days. While fans had already guessed Agnes’ true identity before WandaVision even aired — it was right there in her name — even the most knowledgeable viewers were in the dark on how that reveal would play out. As we learned in the catchy theme song, “Agatha All Along,” Hahn’s witchy character dropped into Westview after Wanda (or someone else) had already transformed the New Jersey town into a sitcom world. Once inside, Agatha seemed intent on stirring up mischief and causing strife between Wanda and Vision.

The big reveal also included a trip down into Agatha’s basement where Wanda discovered a dungeon-like room full of mystical artifacts. Not only that, the show went through a noticeable aspect ratio change, which director Mat Shakman recently revealed was very intentional and that Marvel studio head Kevin Feige showed a personal interest in making sure this scene hit just the right tone. Via Cinema Blend:

You go down into a basement, you’re headed for darkness. So I just really was playing with that very simple iconography. And finally, I could kind of get into my full MCU dramatic-film-lighting, which I’ve been looking forward to for a while. So just embracing all the kind of LED technology that we have our disposal now, and a great set design by Mark Worthington, and embracing the darkness. You know, that was Kevin Feige’s note was, ‘This needs to be dark and scary.’

As for why Feige would want the tone of this scene to be exactly right, WandaVision is now in its home stretch, and in the process, it will start setting up the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will reportedly feature Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda working with Benedict Cumberatch’s Doctor Strange. Or maybe against him…

(Via CinemaBlend)