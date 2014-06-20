Kevin Hart Brings Us Full Circle On His Whole Comedy Relationship With Ice Cube

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I assume someone finally told Kevin Hart that Ice Cube totally dissed him the other night on Conan. Probably somewhere around when he got loose from that roller coaster and Jimmy Fallon. After getting the news, he booked the next flight to California to appear on the show in Burbank.

Or maybe it was a scheduled appearance to promote that Steve Harvey movie. I don’t know for sure, I’m just an ape after all. But the topic of Ice Cube did come up and the stories are true, the man doesn’t break. He doesn’t laugh at all and Conan even comments that this is Cube laughing:

Now the informed among us know that this is a f*cking lie. I saw Ice Cube laugh at Andy Richter just the other day and I know he’s busting out a few laughs with that sh*tty beer can he’s always mouthing with during football games. Why you spreading lies, Conan?

(Via Team Coco)