Kevin Hart has locked down a starring role in the new Peacock limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Based on the podcast of the same name, the series will explore an actual, real-life armed robbery that occurred in the shadow of Muhammad Ali’s historic comeback fight in 1970.

Via Deadline:

It will tell the story of how on the night of Ali’s defeat of Jerry Quarry, which came after he was banned from boxing for refusing to enter the military draft, hundreds of guests at an after-party were robbed at gunpoint, becoming one of the largest armed robberies the country has ever seen. The Atlanta-set limited series, which was created and written by [Shaye] Ogbonna, a writer on Penguin and The Chi, follow the fight and the heist introduced the world to the city dubbed “the Black Mecca,” and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all.

While Hart also serves as an executive producer for Fight Night, his role has not yet been revealed. We have no idea if he’s the cop or the hustler. In fact, the limited series hasn’t started filming, but when it does, Craig Brewer (Empire, Dolemite Is My Name) will direct the first two episodes to kick off a deep dive into the infamous boxing heist.

(Via Deadline)