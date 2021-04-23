Spoilers for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will be found below.

When it comes to Marvel theories, Kevin Smith‘s last attempt didn’t come to fruition during the events of WandaVision (Although, there’s a chance his Fantastic Four theory could still be right.), but the jorts-wearing comic book lover is sitting pretty after accurately guessing the identity of The Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Granted, Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter was looking like the prime suspect to be the puppet-master dealing super-soldier serum behind the scenes, although her past with Captain America and family history made it hard to accept that she could actually be the show’s secret villain. But it turns out Agent 13 really did break bad, and Smith called it earlier in the week on his Fatman Beyond podcast thanks to the iPhone theory. Via Comic Book:

“Listen, I thought this was interesting, FMA Presents on Chatter said, ‘Kevin, do you know about the Sharon Carter phone theory?’ You know, they showed Sharon Carter this week and she was hiring Batroc and the intimation was that she had hired him the first time so you’re like what the f*ck, but this is interesting,” Smith said. “Villains cannot use iPhones. Heroes can use them, but she does not. Are Apple products not allowed to be filmed in the hands of bad guys? I think that’s true.”

So what is the iPhone theory? Back in February 2020, Knives Out director Rian Johnson revealed a dirty little secret about Apple products. “I don’t know if I should say this or not,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Not because it’s lascivious or something, but because it’s gonna screw me on the next mystery movie that I write. But forget it, I’ll say it, it’s very interesting. Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies — but, and this is very pivotal, if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.”

Considering Johnson made this revelation over a year ago, you would think Apple would’ve reversed its position because talk about a huge giveaway when trying to build a mystery, but judging by what just went down with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the practice seems to be alive and well.

(Via Comic Book)