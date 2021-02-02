(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

While taking a break from its sitcom setting, WandaVision episode 4, “We Interrupt This Program,” revealed that Teyonah Parris’ Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau, an agent of SWORD who vanished following Thanos’ Snap in Avengers: Infinity War and returned during the events of Avengers: Endgame when Hulk brought everyone back five years later in an event that’s now called the Blip. During Monica’s debriefing after her return, she learns that SWORD has stopped sending people into space thanks to the half of the Earth’s population randomly vanishing and reappearing, which caused some problems for the organization. In the latest episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith theorizes that one of those problems could be how the Fantastic Four is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Via Comic Book:

“Five years ago she was used to going to space, apparently, and now five years, like after the Blip, they’re not letting people go,” Smith said. “Now, when he said ‘we’re concentrating now on the quantum and blah blah blah unmanned missions’, that smells like Fantastic Four, doesn’t it? It smells like they had shut down like manned missions and now they’re out of it, feels like somewhere in there like the Fantastic Four lies.”

Smith’s theory could have some legs to it. The creative team behind WandaVision has been laser-focused on every little detail of the show, so there very well could be a reason for that specific piece of dialogue. Not to mention, Marvel has confirmed that a Fantastic Four movie is the next project from director Jon Watts after he wraps up his Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy with the currently filming Spider-Man 3.

(Via Fatman Beyond)