And in the end, it wasn’t Villanelle that killed the Eve.

The network announced on Tuesday that Killing Eve, the Emmy-winning dark comedy-thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will end after next season, the show’s fourth. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show wasn’t canceled and had nothing to do with original showrunner and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s lucrative Amazon deal; the decision to end the series was “based on the show’s creative.”

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.” Comer added, “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!” Season Three ended with Eve and Villanelle agreeing to go their separate ways… before turning around to look at each other.

Killing Eve might be ending, but it’s not the end of the Eve-verse:

AMC Networks is working closely with Killing Eve producers Sid Gentle Films to develop potential spinoff ideas that will explore the larger world of the show outside of Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer).

One of the spinoffs should follow the trash can baby. Anyway, Killing Eve ending after four seasons is a smart creative decision, but that doesn’t I won’t miss Villanelle’s wild outfits. But not the pig mask. Never the pig mask.

