If Kim Kardashian were to never star in another movie, her filmography would be bookended by Kim Kardashian, Superstar, her sex tape with Ray J, and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, where she voices a character named Delores. That’s quite the career arc. The television section of her IMDb is more active, including an upcoming role on American Horror Story. It’s no PAW Patrol, but it’s something — something not good, according to Patti LuPone, the Tony-winning legend who criticized Kardashian’s involvement with the FX series.

On Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked LuPone and fellow guest John Leguizamo whether they “give a damn” about Kardashian on American Horror Story. “Yes, I do,” she replied. LuPuone — who appeared in the Coven and NYC seasons of American Horror Story, as well as Ryan Murphy’s Pose — believes she’s taking a role away “from actors.”

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” LuPone continued, referencing the English playwright and composer Noël Coward’s 1935 song “Mrs. Worthington” about overly zealous momagers.

LuPone, who also stars in Beau Is Afraid, has entered the same rarified air as Quincy Jones: I’ll read literally any interview she gives. Put a recorder in front of LuPone, and it won’t be long before you get something good.

I want to read a new interview with Patti LuPone every day for the rest of my life. https://t.co/hZwSFKNv5D pic.twitter.com/jW2wlyVK8W — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 24, 2023

(Via the New York Post)