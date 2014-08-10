Kim Kardashian Is Publishing A Coffee-Table Book Of Selfies, Because Everything Is Awful

Oh, here’s something gross. Kim Kardashian is publishing a 352-page book of selfies called Selfish with the help of notable art publisher Rizzoli of New York. The book, which costs $19.95 (although slightly cheaper if you pre-order from Amazon) will arrive in April of 2015. So basically, you can pay twenty bucks for Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account — which is 100% free — in book form. Capitalism!
From the description on Rizzoli’s website:
Widely regarded as a trailblazer of the “selfie movement”—a modern-day self-portrait of the digital age—Kim has mastered the art of taking flattering and highly personal photos of oneself.
For the first time in print, this book presents some of Kim’s favorite selfies in one volume—from her favorite throwback images to current ultra-sexy glam shots—and provides readers with a behind-the-scenes look into this larger-than-life star.
People of earth. I implore you: Do not buy this book. Do not give this raven-haired wendigo any of your money. I know my pleas are in vain, though, because if the resounding success of her dumb iPad game is any indication, this book will sell millions and probably buy her a new home in Ibiza, or wherever else a-holes like Kim Kardashian like to spend their time.
Looks like it’s time to retire this meme, because I don’t know if anything else in the future of mankind will ever come close to topping it.
The Coffee Table Coffee Table Book should have ended all Coffee Table Books.
Widely regarded as a trailblazer of the “selfie movement”
That sentance is why we can’t have nice things
Misspelling “sentence” was very meta.
When is Franco’s coming out?
I feel like Stacey is the wrong person to take up this important message. Since you know Stacey only has a job reporting on pop culture shit like this
“Widely regarded as a trailblazer of the ‘selfie movement…'”
Translation: One of the first self-absorbed dipshits vapid enough to *continuously* turn her phone around in the wrong direction…
Uproxx is posting an article about KK publishing a book of selfies because everything is awful
It’s actually worse than the article/headline suggests. Kim-Kar isn’t “publishing” it, a company (Rizzoli) decided it would sell so THEY are publishing it and paying KK.
I’m glad the wordsmiths at Rizzoli clarified that it was “a modern-day self-portrait of the digital age,” lest we all think it was “an old-fashioned self-portrait of the digital age” or “a modern-day self-portrait of the Bronze Age” or something.
Bold move, Rizzoli. I can’t wait to see what the people at Isles Publishing come up with in response.
Nice.
Too easy.
Although it is sweet when a wordsmith gets to use the word wordsmith in a non-self-referential way.
/thinking double hyphens might cause a problem
The Kardashian Klan gives me the creeps but honestly, they’re not stealing the money. Morons are throwing it at them. Too much disposable income, that’s the problem with the world today.
Neither I nor nobody in my circle of friends and/or family would ever think about purchasing this. I can’t imagine where I would have to go to find someone interested in it.
Who are these people?
Anyone that buys this needs to be punched in the face. Daily.
100%
Well, sure, but that “purple monkey dishwasher” at the end was uncalled for.
I heard the first round of selfies will first be published on Quilted Northern. With Scott and Angel Soft soon to follow. Only $2.99 per roll.
Question: Will there be any snatchies in this book?
Between this and Ninja Turtles, I am looking forward to the ape takeover.
Fucking “selfies”.
I live a stones throw from a city park that has wading pool for residents and their little kids. Goes from 1″ to 2′ at its deepest. My granddaughter loves it, so I take her there often.
It NEVER fails that at least one of the local MILFs are laying in the sun, ignoring their drowning toddlers, while taking literally dozens of “selfies” that include cleavage or ass in the photo. Internet attention whores make me want to fucking puke. Duck face pictures trigger the urge to do some face punching.
The strange part? They are all Latinas (usually Brazilian) of questionable immigration status. WTF?