Kim Kardashian Is Publishing A Coffee-Table Book Of Selfies, Because Everything Is Awful

#Kim Kardashian #Selfies
08.10.14 4 years ago 23 Comments

Oh, here’s something gross. Kim Kardashian is publishing a 352-page book of selfies called Selfish with the help of notable art publisher Rizzoli of New York. The book, which costs $19.95 (although slightly cheaper if you pre-order from Amazon) will arrive in April of 2015. So basically, you can pay twenty bucks for Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account — which is 100% free — in book form. Capitalism!

From the description on Rizzoli’s website:

Widely regarded as a trailblazer of the “selfie movement”—a modern-day self-portrait of the digital age—Kim has mastered the art of taking flattering and highly personal photos of oneself.

For the first time in print, this book presents some of Kim’s favorite selfies in one volume—from her favorite throwback images to current ultra-sexy glam shots—and provides readers with a behind-the-scenes look into this larger-than-life star.

People of earth. I implore you: Do not buy this book. Do not give this raven-haired wendigo any of your money. I know my pleas are in vain, though, because if the resounding success of her dumb iPad game is any indication, this book will sell millions and probably buy her a new home in Ibiza, or wherever else a-holes like Kim Kardashian like to spend their time.

Looks like it’s time to retire this meme, because I don’t know if anything else in the future of mankind will ever come close to topping it.

(The Fader via Gawker)

