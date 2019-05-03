HBO

Game of Thrones fans more or less knew what to expect going into episode three, “The Long Night” (insomuch that it would be a throw-down between the armies at Winterfell and White Walkers), but we’re definitely heading into foreign territory with episode four. Typically on Thrones, the biggest episodes tend to be season’s penultimate, but with just three episodes remaining in the series … well, viewers can probably expect a roller-coaster ride from here on out.

Stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have more or less confirmed as much in the past week, and Harington even went so far as to say this weekend’s episode is one of his favorites ever in an interview with EW.

“One of my favorite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington says of the roughly 20 main characters still gathered at Winterfell. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode 4, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

Clarke, on the other hand, teased that something absolutely crazy is apparently going to go down in episode five during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. As Kimmel winded down the conversation by expressing his excitement for the next three episodes, Clarke interjected: “which are going to be mental.”