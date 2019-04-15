GQ

Game of Thrones has returned, a fact of which you’re no doubt aware, but with the full-on arrival of winter, it’s not only time for a death watch but to pose plenty of questions. One thing we don’t really have to wonder about, however, is how Jon Snow feels about finally finding out that he’s really Aegon Targaryen, which not only means that he’s not a bastard but that he’s been sleeping with his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen. Fortunately, Kit Harington has spoken with Entertainment Weekly about how Jon feels about this whole fiasco.

That last part is fairly mild stuff compared to the other incest that’s gone down on Thrones. What’s more relevant in the longer run is that Jon’s real identity changes the entire race to claim the Iron Throne, but Jon’s reaction is obviously of interest right now. He’s angry, of course, and this is “the most upsetting thing in the world,” but if Jon could have his way, he would travel back in time and not receive this news to remain “in ignorance.” Jon’s also ready to throw down over the possibility that he’s hearing a fabrication. Some more:

“The key to it is the audience already knows. So it’s not a shock to them. With Jon, it’s about what he says, ‘You’re telling me my father lied to me? My father, the most honorable man I’ve known my entire life, you’re saying that?’ For that moment, Samwell is nothing to him. Jon would disown this friend and beat him up if he was trying to lie to him about this. He’s quite threatening: You’re telling me this, you better be f*cking right, and if you’re trying to play me — that was the way to play that scene I think. I hope it was.”

Harington added that, as an actor, he found this scene to be difficult because of the long build-up. Not only has the audience known about Jon Snow’s real identity since 2017, but Harington’s been playing the character with a certain mentality for seven full seasons. Now, everything appears to be different with this massive revelation, and the entire outcome of this series could rest upon the fallout from Ned Stark’s lie. That is to say, this will only prolong the human infighting as the Night King’s undead forces continue to advance. Only five episodes remain in the entire juggernaut series, so Jon Snow Aegon Targaryen needs to sort out his feelings and get back to the program.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)