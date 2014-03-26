Kit Harington Thinks There Should Be Male Nudity On 'Game Of Thrones' — Female UPROXX Writer Agrees

Kit Harington, who plays the hunky sad emo beefcake Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, sat down with GQ to discuss the upcoming season, which premieres April 6th. Harington, who was a relative unknown prior to getting cast on the HBO series, seems every bit the sensitive and delicate flower as his alter ego Jon Snow. So when asked if he would be open to showing his Mini Snow onscreen, Harington was reluctant but ultimately agreed:
Harington sees this as, in principle, perfectly fair and proper. “It’s only right, if you’re going to make a show where nudity and sex is a large part of it, that you be a part of that.”
So you’re happy to brandish your manhood if so commanded? He pauses. “I wouldn’t say I’d be happy about it.”
But you would do it? Another, longer pause. He looks up at me as though I’m walking him into a trap. “I’m not saying. Because I don’t know. It would have to be f*cking well deserved.”
By happenstance he has so far evaded even the little that has been asked of him in this respect. In the show’s last season, after Jon Snow has been lured into a cave by the wildling Ygritte and seduced, Harington is seen naked from behind jumping into a rock pool. Except, as it turns out, it wasn’t him at all. “When it came down to it I had a broken ankle,” he says, “so the only time you saw my ass, it wasn’t my ass.”
On one hand, I have to say I’m a bit cheated that I wasn’t looking at 100% authentic, premium Jon Snow tail — but on the other hand, I like the way he thinks. Why should dudes watching Game of Thrones get to have all the fun? Here’s to more butts and wieners in Season Four and beyond! Whee!
Ladies, if you want your fill of dongs on screen I recommend you check out the Starz series Spartacus.
