Here’s everything we know so far about the new spinoff series from Harley Quinn executive producer Justin Halpern:

After making the leap from a throwaway gag in the Batman comics to a fan-favorite character on Harley Quinn , Kite Man is moving up even further by getting his own spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! on Max. The high-flying villain has big plans in this raunchy spinoff, and you can definitely expect some of your favorite Harley Quinn characters to come along for the ride.

Plot

Like Harley Quinn, don’t expect too much in the way of plot as the Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will lean more into the hilarious private lives of Gotham’s most notorious criminals. When they’re not embroiled in elaborately themed heists, sometimes they just want to cut loose and get freaky, and Kite Man plans on opening just the place for them.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

As for Kite Man’s backstory, well, he lives up to his name and a surprisingly tragic backstory for a toss-off character with a funny catchphrase that was coined by writer Tom King during the mid-2010s. In the latest version of the comics, Charles Brown Sr. is a brilliant engineer who gets mixed up with The Joker and ends up building the Clown Prince’s Jokermobile. This move puts Brown in the middle of an all-consuming gang war between The Riddler and The Joker during Batman’s early years, and ultimately leads to the death of Brown’s son after The Riddler poisons a kite string.

Brown soon builds himself an experimental kite suit and fights for The Joker in the ongoing gang war. However, Brown is routinely mocked because Kite Man is a pretty ridiculous schtick, and he becomes a punchline in the criminal underworld despite being a loyal soldier for The Joker.

Whether any of this tragic backstory will pop up in Kite Man: Hell Yeah! remains to be seen, but The Joker has been a routine presence in Harley Quinn so we could see that connection explored in the new comedic series.

Cast

Matt Oberg will reprise role as Kite Man along with Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn. There will also be some familiar voices from her series including Keith David as Darkseid, James Adomian as Bane, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, and the late great Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor.