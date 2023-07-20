When Does ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Come Out?

Even though there’s been a lot of upheaval at HBO Max/Max and even moreso for films and TV shows starring DC characters, at least one supervillainess is safe. That would be Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), who was almost pointedly renewed as a clattering of show cancellations and removals swirled. The sweetly anarchic beloved character has been living it up after finally getting rid of The Joker for good, and now, she even officially has a new partner, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), with whom she starred in the only Valentine’s Day special worth making it a point to watch.

You can still catch up on that special, obviously, which was also meant to tide us over until Season 4, but finally, there’s an official premiere date: July 27. TV Line broke that news, and finally, we’ll receive more of the couple that co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker promised would go the distance, so expect a lot more of that delightfulness, along with Bane making love to a skyscraper and maybe still being enamored with a pasta maker.

Additionally, we’ll eventually see a Creature Commandos series from James Gunn and Peter Safran and a Kate Man: Hell Yeah! spinoff from the Harley Quinn gang. No complaints there, and DC adaptations could clearly use more Harley juice.

Harley Quinn‘s fourth season debuts on July 27.