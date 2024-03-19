The odds were high that something chaotic would happen on The Drew Barrymore Show when Kristen Stewart dropped by to promote her (sexy) new movie, Love Lies Bleeding. But I don’t think anyone could have guessed that drugstore underwear would be involved.

During Monday’s episode of the talk show, Barrymore was in the middle of asking Stewart (Drew and Stew sounds like the name of a drive-time radio program) about wearing Chanel clothing when she interrupted herself to note that she’s “wearing the worst underwear right now.” She proceeded to reach into her pants and show off the goods to Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (and everyone watching in the studio and at home).

After Stewart tried to reassure her that “those look nice,” Barrymore added, “I bought these at a drugstore. I actually did just buy a new pair of underwear, one new pair of underwear, and they’re see-through, and then I bought a red see-through bra to wear with it… I’m putting it out there. I was like, I just need one piece of each and I’m manifesting something sexy in my life.” Stewart urged Barrymore to take a thirst trap and post it on Instagram so people can slide her into DMs. One problem: Barrymore doesn’t know how to check her messages. Maybe she can ask Martha for help?

You can watch more clips from Stewart’s interview on The Drew Barrymore Show below.